Redmi Go gets certification, will be Xiaomi’s first Android Go handset

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s has been certifying quite a few new devices for its new line-up next year. The latest one of the lot, the Redmi Go, has been certified with Singapore’s IMDA, the US’ FCC and Russia’s EEC. The new device has the model number M1903C3GG.

GSMArena reports it will run Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), making this Xiaomi’s first Android Go phone. It will also have a dual-SIM slot, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and likely just 1GB of RAM.

The physical dimensions of the Redmi Go measure in at 141 x 71 mm and it is likely the smartphone will carry a screen less than 6-inches tall diagonally.

Since it carries the Android Go badge, it is expected to be an affordable device falling way below the Rs 10,000 mark. Since it has been certified with IMDA, FCC and EEC, it is likely that it will be targeted at Singaporean, American and Russian markets.

Another Xiaomi smartphone also made it to the Chinese TENAA listing. Details on the smartphone’s platform are restricted to it having a CPU frequency of 2.3GHz. It will be available in RAM options of 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB and internal storage options of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The listing also showed the device runs Android Oreo 8.1. It is rumoured to be named Xiaomi Play.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a Snadragon 636 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It goes neck-to-neck with the Asus Zenfone Max M2 Pro.