Apple previews iOS 11.3, and the power management features will be on board

The Animoji feature will get a boost too, with 16 new Animoji characters arriving—this includes a lion, bear, dragon and a skull. These will be available on the iPhone X, which is powered by the A11 Bionic chip and the TrueDepth camera.

Apple has detailed the upcoming iOS 11.3 operating system for the iPhone, and yes, it includes the expected—battery health and power management features. At the moment, Apple has released a developer preview of the software for the iOS Developer Program members, and will be releasing a test build for the public sometime in the next few weeks. If you are not comfortable with using unfinished software on your iPhone, you will have to wait till ‘spring’ to get the final version of iOS 11.3 on your iPhone.

This comes just after Apple has released iOS 11.2.5 for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

iOS 11.3 will arrive with a couple of new features, mostly around the battery health statistics and also the power management that works automatically in the background. Both settings will be sound in Settings -> Battery menu. The battery health data will show you the details about the condition of the iPhone’s battery and also if it is worn out and needs to be replaced. The second option will include the ability to turn off the automatic power management feature which dynamically reduces the speed of the different cores of the processors if it detects that the battery is wearing out quickly and the phone may be heating up too—to prevent shutdowns. If you don’t want iOS to automatically keep your phone’s performance in accordance with the condition and the charge the battery holds, this can now be turned off. This specific option will be available on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, at the moment.

The ability to turn off power management comes after criticism over the past few weeks that Apple was slowing down the performance of older iPhones.

Apple is also enhancing the augmented reality (AR) experience, with the introduction of ARKit 1.5, which will now be able to project virtual objects on flat vertical surfaces such as walls and doors. It will also be able to identify objects that don’t always have a conventional shape.

There will also be improvements to the Apple Music app, which will now feature music videos as well, and added security for HomeKit smart home gadgets.