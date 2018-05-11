WeCroak: Death, joy and an unusual app

According to WeCroak app’s website, the notifications can come at any moment, ‘just like death’.

Before you read this, think. When was the last time you thought about death and your own mortality?

If it wasn’t anytime soon, you might want to try WeCroak, an app that reminds you that everything that has a beginning has an end. The app follows a Bhutanese saying that contemplating death five times a day brings happiness. Each day, the app sends users five notifications to pause and think about death.

According to the app’s website, the notifications can come at any moment, “just like death”. When these notifications pop up, users can open the app for a quote about death from a poet, philosopher, or notable thinker. “Friend, wake up! Why do you go on sleeping? The night is over—do you want to lose the day the same way?” was one I got from Kabir, the 15th century poet-saint.

The push notifications can appear at any time of the day as an alert. The notification reads: “Don’t forget. You are going to die. Open (the app) for a quote.” The app’s interface is minimal. Quotes appear in white font on a black background. There’s an about section that explains the app’s objective.

The app is available on the Google Play Store for Rs65, and Rs79 on the App Store. You will also have to make sure that app notifications for WeCroak are enabled, since Android often disables some app notifications to optimize your device’s battery life. If you don’t enable notifications, then you will miss seeing quotes like this one from theoretical physicist Albert Einstein: “Space and time are not conditions in which we live, they are modes in which we think.”

The app can be a good source for inspirational quotes though, of course, contemplating death and deriving happiness from that might not go down well with everyone.