App Radar: Latest apps and games you can’t ignore

Google has released a new version of Android Oreo, called the Go edition, and a bunch of Lite apps for low configuration smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. While many of these apps will be available only on Go Edition devices, a few of them such as Files Go, YouTube Go and Google Go have been made available for all via the Play Store. Here are some of the other apps and games which were released at the same time and are available on Android and iOS.

Datally

Free

Android

A data management app by Google, Datally can help users keep track of their mobile data consumption and identify apps which drain more data than others. The app has a data saver tool, which can block background data and allows users to decide which apps have the permissions to use this data. Another useful feature of the app is the WiFi finder tool which can scan and show all the WiFi hotspots in the vicinity.

Storyboard

Free

Android

Developed by Research for Google, this is an experimental photo app which can convert any video into a series of photos presented in different layouts. The app applies unique set of filters on the photos to create the look and feel of a comic book. Swiping down rearranges the photos and shows them in a different layout. It works offline, supports all file formats and takes seconds to break down a 60-minute video of 1GB file size.

weMessage

Free

Android

This is a cross-platform app for Mac users who use an Android smartphone. It allows them to aces their iMessage on their Android smartphone by running as a server on your Macbook or iMac. This means users can communicate with their iMessage contacts or groups from their Android smartphone. Users can also send images, audio and even video files with the app. To keep the messages secure, it uses AES (advanced encryption standards) specifications. To use the app, users need to download the weServer app on the Mac OS.

Yono by SBI

Free

Android, iOS

Yono by SBI is a multi-purpose banking app for users who want to open a new account or already have an account in State Bank of India. It allows users to open a digital savings account by providing their Aadhar and PAN card details, apply for personal loans of up to 1 lakh and make/receive payments money directly through their bank accounts using UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Existing SBI users can login to the app with their mobile banking credentials.

WWE Mayhem

Free

Android, iOS

Reliance Big Entertainment has released a new game, called WWE Mayhem, for wrestling fans. In-game characters look a lot like the original wrestlers, but the side facing view feels a bit restrictive. The controls are touch based and easy to carry out. The game offers access to fully licensed tournaments such as WWE RAW and SmackDown and top fighters such as John Cena, The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Undertaker. It works online and takes up 350MB of space after installation.

The Q- Live Trivia Game Show

Free

Android, iOS

The Q is a live quiz game, where a host will ask users a series of questions. Participants get 10 seconds to answer a question. Winners go to the next round. The ones who survive till the end can win up to $1,000 every day. Users can’t play whenever they want, but only once when it goes live. Developed by the founder of video streaming platform Stream, Q is inspired by the iOS only quiz game HQ Trivia. Users can currently login to Q only through their Facebook accounts