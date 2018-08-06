Vivo Y71 sees a price cut in India

Only the 4GB RAM variant of Vivo Y71 has seen a price cut.

The Vivo Y71 has undergone a price cut in India. The higher variant with 4GB RAM has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The same variant was launched in April at a price of Rs 12,990 and is now available at Rs 11,990. The price drop was first reported by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai based retail store, in a tweet on Monday. However, the 3GB RAM variant will not receive a price cut. The official website of Vivo and Amazon India have yet to update the price on their websites.

The Vivo Y71 features a 6-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1,440x720. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the Vivo Y71 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It comes in 16GB and 32GB internal storage configurations which can further be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone runs Android Oreo with Vivo’s custom OS, FunTouch UI, running atop.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a lonely 13MP sensor at the back with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The rear camera comes with a lighting optimisation feature that enhances low light photography. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor with AI beauty mode for selfies. It also comes with face unlocking like many other Android devices.

Connectivity options of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB and FM radio. The smartphone packs a 3360mAh battery that is further optimised by Vivo Smart Engine to improve battery performance.