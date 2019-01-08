Honor View 20 with display cutout, 48MP camera to launch on 29 January
The back of the View 20 sports a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor which was launched in June with the highest megapixel count in the world for a smartphone camera sensor
Huawei sub-brand Honor’s V20 smartphone was unveiled in China last month. The smartphone is Honor’s first smartphone to sport a punch-hole display, a new smartphone aesthetic that aims at skipping the notch cutout. Packed to the gills with the best Huawei and Honor has to offer, which includes the top-of-the-line processor and a 48MP rear dual camera setup, the Honor View 20 (as it is known in markets outside China) will be launched in India on 29 January.
Earlier, Amazon had confirmed the smartphone would be an Amazon exclusive device. You can read more about that here.
Going by its Chinese launch, the View 20 comes with a 6.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2310x1080. As mentioned earlier, the display has a punch-hole cutout which sits at the top left corner of the display. This gives the smartphone a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82%.
Powering the device is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset based on a 7nm process. The octa-core processor is also present on Huawei’s current flagship, the Mate 20 Pro. It is paired with a Mali G76 MP10 GPU along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0.1 based on Android Pie 9.
The back of the smartphone sports a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor which was launched in June with the highest megapixel count in the world for a smartphone camera sensor. There is also a secondary Time of Flight (ToF) stereoscopic sensor for capturing the depth of an image. The front camera is fitted with a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
The device packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging and has connectivity options which include Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band—2.4GHz and 5GHz), A-GPS, and USB Type-C.
The Honor V20 starts at 2,999 Yuan (about Rs 30,000) for the base variant and goes up to 3,499 Yuan (about Rs 35,500) for the top specced model in China.
