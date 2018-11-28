OnePlus partners with F1 team, McLaren edition to hit stores this December

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso ended his run with the team and announced his retirement from the sport at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend. Photo: AFP

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus and McLaren announced their partnership on Tuesday. The collaboration between the two brands will unfold in India on 12 December 2018 in India. The partnership incorporates both McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history.

With this collaboration, OnePlus and McLaren are looking to unlock a new long-term technology partnership as they bring together the legacy of both brands – speed, craftsmanship and innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, OnePlus CEO & Founder, Pete Lau said, “McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way - with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said, “The OnePlus brand is synonymous with speed and power, two values that McLaren likewise strives to deliver with every car we build. Bringing together the inventive, pioneering spirit shared by both OnePlus and McLaren is a firm statement of intent to leverage our collective powers and break new ground for innovative ideas and technology.”

OnePlus has previously teamed up with Parisian retailer Colette to produce the OnePlus 3T x Colette 20th Anniversary Edition, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to produce the OnePlus 5 x JCC+Limited Edition “Callection”and the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. OnePlus 5T also came in a Star Wars edition.

McLaren has had a lacklustre run in the last four years, with no wins in the last five years. Many attribute this to an inferior power unit.

