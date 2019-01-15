Honor 10 Lite launched in India: Price, Rs 2,200 Jio offer, specifications

The Honor 10 Lite comes in three colour variants—Sky Blue, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite smartphone in India today. The Honor 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant while the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone goes on sale starting 20 January exclusively on Flipkart. Offers on the Honor 10 Lite include Rs 2,200 cashback benefits from Jio and a Rs 2,800 ClearTrip voucher.

The smartphone has a glossy back with a stunning gradient design which produces 3D optical effect.

The front of the smartphone is lit up by a 6.21-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It has a dewdrop notch and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core processor, the Kirin 710, which claims to provide 75% more performance than the Kirin 659 found on the Honor 9 Lite. There’s also a GPU Turbo feature that promises to improve graphics performance and efficiency by 60%.

The back of the smartphone sports a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. At the front of the Honor 10 Lite is a single 24MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX 576 sensor. The front and back cameras are AI-enabled and allows automatic scene recognition (up to eight scenes in the rear cameras).

The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and runs Android Pie with Huawei’s EMUI running atop. The UI allows gesture navigation and Google’s new Digital Wellbeing controls.