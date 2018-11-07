Amazon Audible service launched in India: A look at pricing, features, notable titles

Amazon Echo integration is also present in Audible, so you can ask Alexa to read aloud a book for you.

If you’re an avid YouTube enthusiast, you must have viewed the endorsement of Audible at the start and end of several videos. But even after possessing an invitation code for a free audiobook, you were greeted with a message saying “This service is not available in India”.

However, Amazon has finally launched the long-awaited service in India and that too during the festive season. Subscription starts at Rs 199 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. Launch offers for select users include 90-day free trial along with a credit towards three free audiobooks.

Amazon Audible is essentially a service that reads books for you—so it's a great option when you don't have a free hand to hold a book. And with a narrator list comprising Stephen Fry, Jim Dale and Jeremy Irons, your book listening experience will always be immersive.

Apart from the base subscription, you also have a 6-month and 12-month plan priced at Rs 1,345 and Rs 2,332 respectively. Amazon Audible members also get 30% discount while purchasing additional audiobooks, apart from their monthly credit.

Amazon is also providing Indian subscribers one credit a month which can be used to buy any audiobook, irrespective of its price. The book should, however, be a part of the Audible India catalogue. Audible subscribers can also hold on to their audiobooks in their library even after cancelling their subscription, exchange audiobook titles and roll over up to six unused credits to the next months.

Some notable titles in Amazon’s audiobook catalogue include Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, This Could Hurt by Jillian Medoff, the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling and Victorian Secrets by John Woolf.

The Amazon Audible audiobook service is currently in its beta stage, but its final rollout can be expected anytime soon.