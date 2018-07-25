Xiaomi launches Amazfit Stratos, Amazfit Bip on Flipkart

Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Bip (in photo) priced at ₹ 15,999 and ₹ 5,499, respectively, are available online through Flipkart.

Chinese wearable tech brand Huami has launched the Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Bip smartwatches in India, marking the company’s entry in the Indian market. The smartwatches, priced at ₹ 15,999 and ₹ 5,499, are available online through Flipkart.

The Amazfit Stratos, a premium smartwatch, was launched globally in April and packs a 1.34-inch, always-on trans-reflective full colour LCD display with a resolution of 300x300. To protect the screen, it comes with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. It has a water resistance of 5 ATM and is backed by a 290 mAh battery. The array of sensors includes GPS, GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, barometer and 3-axis accelerometer.

The Amazfit Stratos.

The Amazfit Bip is the more affordable one of the two watches and its main highlight is a 190 mAh battery which the company claims lasts 45 days. Lighting up the watch dial is a 1.28-inch LCD display with a resolution 176x176 protected by the same 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 3-axis acceleration sensor along with a barometer, electronic compass, GPS, a geomagnetic sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. It is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Both watches are compatible with Android and iOS. The Amazfit Stratos comes in Cinnabar Red, Kokoda Green, Onyx Black, and White Cloud options while the Amazfit Bip has a single black option.

Huami isn’t a new player in the smart wearable market; in fact it is backed by Xiaomi. It has designed and manufactured many Xiaomi wearable products since 2014, including the Mi Band.