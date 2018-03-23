Best online deals on notebooks for gamers

Gaming on a laptop has caught on over time. If you have been planning on buying a gaming notebook but holding back due to higher prices, here are some of the deals on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com you should check out.

Dell Inspiron 15 (7567)

Rs80,999 (earlier Rs96,745)

Amazon.in

For buyers looking for something under Rs1 lakh, Dell’s Inspiron 15 is a solid gaming notebook. The ongoing deal on Amazon.in brings the price down by almost Rs16,000. At the current price, it is the only notebook that offers Intel’s Core i7 (7th gen) processor with 8GB RAM and Nvdia GeForce1050Ti (4GB) graphics, which is slightly faster than GeForce 1050 on account of having more CUDA cores (768). The 15.6-inch display has an impressive resolution of 1,920x1,080p and there is a non-reflective coating to reduce stress on users’ eyes

The 15.6-inch screen variant of the New Alienware is available at a discount of Rs25,000.

New Alienware 15

Rs1,39,991 (earlier Rs1,64,991)

Flipkart.com

The 15.6-inch screen variant of the New Alienware is available at a discount of Rs25,000. There is a no-cost EMI (equated monthly instalment) of up to 18 months. The New Alienware runs on Intel 7th Gen Core i7 processor with 8GB RAM, is powered by Nvidia’s GeForce 1060 (6GB) graphics, and offers twice the CUDA cores (1,280) the GeForce 1050 offers. It also supports VR gaming and is compatible with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The notebook offers 256GB SSD for faster boot up for games, and 1TB HDD. It has a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and supports Alienware’s Tobi eye tracking which allows users to control player movement in the game with their eyes.

Buyers can save up to Rs11,000 more through the exchange offer on older laptops.

Asus FX 503

Rs74,990 (earlier Rs79,990)

Flipkart.com

Asus’s FX503 which runs on Intel’s Core i7 (7th Gen) processor with Nvidia GeForce 1050 (4GB) graphics and 8GB RAM is up for grabs at a discount of Rs5,000. Buyers can save up to Rs11,000 more through the exchange offer on older laptops. The notebook offers a 15.6-inch screen with an anti-glare coating and offers 1TB HDD. The notebook weighs 2.5kg and has a distinct-looking fabric like coarse finish on the top of the lid.

Acer’s Nitro 5 Spin is selling at a discount of Rs18,000 on and there is an exchange offers worth up to Rs15,000 on older laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 Spin

Rs63,999 (Rs80,999)

Flipkart.com

Gaming convertibles are rare and getting one at this price point is even more difficult. Acer’s Nitro 5 Spin is selling at a discount of Rs18,000 on and there is an exchange offers worth up to Rs15,000 on older laptops. It is also one of the few gaming notebooks to run on 8th gen Core i5 chipset, which is 30% faster than the predecessor. Acer has coupled it with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1050 (4GB) graphics which comes with 640 CUDA cores. The 15.6-inch (1,920x1,080p) display supports touch and it can be flipped backward until it touches the lid and can be used as a big-screen tablet. Despite the big screen, it weighs just 2.2kg.

It is selling at a discount of Rs5,000 and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs11,000 on older laptops.

Lenovo IdeaPad 520S

Rs53,099 (earlier Rs58,099)

Flipkart.com

For the more casual gamers looking for a notebooks which is a lot slimmer but is powerful enough for most mid-level games, the IdeaPad 520S is the best available option. It is selling at a discount of Rs5,000 and there is an exchange offer of up to Rs11,000 on older laptops. The IdeaPad 520S has a full metal chassis which gives it a slightly more premium look than any of the gaming notebooks in the list. The 15.6-inch screen looks big. It is powered by Intel’s Core i5 (7th Gen) processor with 8GB RAM and Nvidia’s GeForce 940 (4GB) Graphics.