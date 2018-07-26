Twitter removes 143, 000 malicious apps; tightens rules for developers

Twitter has started tightening the noose around bad apps by creating a new developer account application process. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Micro blogging platform Twitter announced that it has removed more than 143,000 malicious apps which violated its policies between April and June 2018. It added that it is investing in building improved tools and processes to stop malicious apps which produce spam messages, manipulate conversations or invade the privacy of people using Twitter.

“These changes enable us to have more visibility and control over how developers use our platform and public data from the people using our service, and are intended to help address spam and platform abuse and keep the Twitter service safe and secure for everyone,” said Yoel Roth, head of API Policy and Rob Johnson, senior director - product management, Twitter in a blog post.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it was removing accounts locked for suspicious activities from people’s followers lists. Reportedly, the platform suspended more than 70 million fake accounts.

Twitter has started tightening the noose around bad apps by creating a new developer account application process that includes use case reviews and policy compliance checks.

Once the application is approved, the developers might need to undergo additional rigorous policy reviews if they change the app’s use or request access to additional features, including the ability to post content on Twitter frequently or at high volumes.

“We’re also limiting the default number of apps you may have registered by a single developer account to 10. Developers who need to register more than 10 apps can request permission using the API Policy support form,” said Twitter.

The social media platform will add new default app-level rate limits that will apply to all requests to create tweets, retweets, likes, follows, or Direct Messages starting 10 September. By default, an app (across all of its users) will be limited to 300 tweets and retweets (combined) per three hours; 1,000 likes per 24 hours; 1,000 follows per 24 hours and 15,000 Direct Messages per 24 hours.

Twitter also has given power to the user to report suspected violations of its platform policies and complain by using the ‘Report a bad app’ option in the Help Centre.