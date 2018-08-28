Realme 2 launched at ₹8,990 in India: Price, full specifications and offers

The back of the Realme 2 features the same diamond cut design that its predecessor Realme 1 had.

Oppo’s ex-sub-brand Realme launched the Realme 2 – the successor to its popular budget phone Realme 1 – today, in India. The Realme 2 is priced at ₹10,990 for the 64GB model with 4GB RAM. The phone is available exclusively through Flipkart.

Realme 2: Price and offers

The Realme 2 is priced at ₹8,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version and ₹10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM version. The smartphone will be available on sale from September 4, from 12 pm. The offers on the phone include ₹750 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit card, ₹4,200 instant benefits from Reliance Jio along with 120GB additional data and no cost EMI.

Realme 2: Specifications

The phone is lit up by a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display on the front with resolution of 1520x720. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. The back of the phone features the same diamond cut design that its predecessor Realme 1 had. However, it comes with a more refined finish this time.

Powering the Realme 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two variants -- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 2 runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s ColorOS running atop. There is no word on any Android Pie update in the future.

To click photos, Realme 2 sports a a 13MP+2MP horizontally placed dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual VoLTE, dual SIM, WiFi, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.

Realme 2 comes in three colour variants – Red, Black and Blue..