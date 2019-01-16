Here’s what you can expect from the OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 might carry on a few features like the in-display fingerprint scanner from the OnePlus 6T.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus enjoyed a successful 2018. Riding on the success of the OnePlus 6, OnePlus beat Samsung and Apple to become the top smartphone maker in the premium segment in the last quarter of 2018, according to a report by IDC.

OnePlus will try to build on that success by building a solid successor to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Going by its previous releases, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 7 in May or June this year.

The aesthetics and underpinnings of the OnePlus 7 are still under covers, so the only way to guess what the OnePlus 7 holds for us is by going through the leaks and renders that appear online.

It won’t be a surprise if the upcoming smartphone boasts the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 coupled with at least 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, given the fact that the McLaren Edition comes in that configuration. The new chipset might also be 5G enabled.

However, recent leaks reveal that the smartphone might boast a completely notch-less design and might host some sort of a mechanism to house the front facing camera. The leak comes from tipster SlashLeaks. The image shows the two possible OnePlus smartphones in protective cases. The device on the right appears more like the OnePlus 6T, with its bezels pushed further to the edges. The device on the left looks like a completely new variant, however. Upon careful inspection, you can observe a bump over the top of the left device, which indicates the presence of a pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera.

It is also highly likely that the smartphone will carry the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner from the OnePlus 6T.

The current generation of OnePlus devices are riddled with camera issues, so we can expect the OnePlus 7 to sport a completely new camera setup. Some leaks also suggest the presence of a triple camera setup.

OnePlus has increased the prices of its models up a notch since it launched the OnePlus One in India. The OnePlus One had the launch price of Rs 18,999, while OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T cost Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999, Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition goes up to Rs 49,999.

So we can expect the OnePlus 7 to be priced anywhere between Rs 38,999 and Rs 44,999.