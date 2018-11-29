Every new feature of the Asus ROG Phone explained

Positioned along the four sides of the Asus ROG Phone are four haptic sensors that function as shoulder buttons or the L1 and R1 buttons on a gamepad

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Thursday launched its much anticipated gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone. The Asus ROG phone is priced at Rs 69,999 and comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 512GB variant of the ROG Phone will not make it to India.

Asus is making customer care the priority for this device, providing invoice free walk-in, free pick-up and drop and device swap at service centres just in case your smartphone is faulty or damaged. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Offers on the phone include no-cost EMI, Jio Rs 5,000 cashback+4GB data per day plan on recharge of Rs 509.

The ROG Phone was announced in June, but was launched in other markets in October. The ROG Phone has several gaming-centric features, some of which have never been seen on other smartphones. Here are some of them:

Air Triggers:

If you’re one of those adopting the “claw” technique to overcome the issue of multiple buttons on your screen while playing PUBG, ROG Phone has got you covered. Positioned along three sides of the phone are haptic sensors that function as shoulder buttons or the L1 and R1 buttons on a gamepad.

These Air Triggers can be mapped (along with other settings) using the Game Genie app, which allows you to set red (left button) and blue (right button) spheres which can be dragged over the area you feel most comfortable with.

The main use of these keys is to avoid overcrowding of buttons which can lead to finger strain and even injuries.

When not in use while gaming, the triggers can be programmed for features ranging from clicking screenshots or enabling single handed mode.

Rear LEDs:

The back of the phone is very different from other smartphones. It is asymmetrical, angular and has some really cool LED effects, much like what you find on gaming accessories. While these don’t necessarily have a practical application in gaming, they have a symbolic significance.

The rear LEDs are changed with another pre-installed app called the Asus’ Game Center which lets you cycle between Breathing, Strobing, Static and Color Cycle effects and even change colours of the LEDs.

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.

I’ve seen several mobile gamers develop callouses between their index and middle fingers because the charging cable scrubs through them while playing for long hours in landscape mode. The ROG Phone has fixed that with a simple trick—two USB Type-C ports on two different sides. There’s one port in the regular position, sitting at the bottom of the phone. There’s another one present at the side of the smartphone.

Processor trickery:

The ROG Phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, which has become omnipresent in the premium smartphone category. But it’s not the same as others—it’s an overclocked variant of the 845 souped all way up 2.96GHz. This makes it the first smartphone to use a speed-binned CPU, or a CPU that has been tested to reach a certain standard beyond its recommended clock speed.

To cope with the thermal stress and avoid CPU throttling, Asus has installed copper coloured vents which are connected to Asus’ GameCool system consisting of a 3D vapour chamber with heat spreaders and cooling pads.

If you aren’t happy with the GameCool, the phone also ships with AeroActive cooler which has an inbuilt fan. This cools up the smartphone by another 4.3 degrees Celsius. You can connect this via the USB Type-C port. If you’re worried about this messing with your LED aesthetics, fear not—the cooler comes with its own LED lights.