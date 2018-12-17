WhatsApp finally rolls out Picture-in-Picture (PiP) for all Android users

The PiP feature works with third-party video apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr and Twitter

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out the much awaited Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for all Android users. The feature had been under testing for a few months and users can finally test it out by updating the application through the Google Play Store.

How does the PiP mode work?

When you click on a video link sent by someone on WhatsApp, the system instantly triggers the corresponding app to open. With the new feature, you can watch the videos in a box hovering over the chat window, saving you multiple taps on the recents button. The feature works with third-party video apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr and Twitter. You can confirm whether the media supports PiP (or not) by looking out for a blurred version of the thumbnail as well as the platform logo. If it’s present, it means the content supports PiP.

The PiP mode appeared first on WhatsApp beta, so that it could be tested and tweaked before it was made available for the final stable version.

if you’re the one who wishes to check out features that haven’t made their way to the stable version, simply click on this link and become a WhatsApp beta tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link. Some new features under testing include swipe to reply, consecutive voice messages, QR Codes and group calling shortcut.