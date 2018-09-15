New iPhones, Watch are here, but where’s rest of the stuff?

There might be another Apple event this October. Photo: Apple

Apple’s new range of devices was unveiled on September 12. This includes the three new iPhones — XS, XS Max and XR — and the new Apple Watch Series 4.

The new Apple Watch comes with cutting edge features like ECG and fall-detection. Apple’s new iPhones also pack the latest iOS 12, the 7nm-based A12 Bionic chip, and dual-SIM support. Apple has however been hushed about other products that have been anticipated to launch for a really long time now.

The AirPower wireless charger announced last year with the iPhone X has still not seen a shipping date. Apple has also been long rumoured to update its wireless AirPods. Other products, like a new iPad Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air, have also been expected by customers.

The MacBook Air line-up received its last upgrade last year and still runs outdated fifth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. Even the 1,400x900 LED-backlit display has started to look outdated, along with its massive bezels. The MacBook Pro in contrast has received an upgrade this year to eight-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and features a much better OLED-retina display with a better resolution and other niceties like an OLED-touchbar, which you may or may not like.

The iPad Pro hasn’t received a cyclical upgrade either like it normally does during summers, paving way for massive expectations. It is yet to receive an up-to-date processor and the “premium” biometric treatment of FaceID, along with a refreshed design that goes in-line with the latest iPhones.

Bloomberg in August reported that Apple was planning to come up with new low-cost MacBook with a Retina display and bezel-less design to replace the MacBook Air. In another report last year, Bloomberg stated that Apple was working on an iPad redesign without a home button and an OLED display. But there was no mention of them anywhere during the event.

The iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR all support wireless charging. Wireless charging is also the only resort on the Apple Watch. In 2017, Apple mentioned that a new “charging mat” called the AirPower might be on its way in 2018. It makes sense, since Apple is all about creating an ecosystem of its products and having a one-stop solution for wireless charging is something that is really convenient. But Apple chose to keep mum on that as well.

Coming to the most talked about Apple accessory of 2016—the AirPods. Fans have been awaiting the second-generation AirPods since two years, which likely to come with better Bluetooth connectivity, longer battery life and stronger microphone. The only hint of this and the AirPower was on Apple’s AirPods page saying the “optional wireless charging case” (AirPower) is currently unavailable.

Many speculate that more devices would be unveiled in October in another Apple event, where the new MacBook along with the new MacMini would be announced.

The reason for not announcing several products is also not clear for many.

VentureBeat reports that this might be attributed to two reasons—one, that there’s an arbitrary limit on the number of announcements Apple can make in a single launch event. Any flagship product with a new form factor or major internal changes would likely make it alongside the most important launch of the year, and anything smaller could be announced alongside something else later.

Two, taking off focus from the new iPhones and Watch with a new iPad pro or an entry-level MacBook wouldn’t be beneficial for Apple.

For now, it will be safe to assume that Apple might have another big event coming up.