Oppo A5 launched in India at Rs 14,990: Features, specifications
The Oppo A5 is priced at Rs 14,990 and comes with a textured back panel with glass protection and similar features that its siblings offer
Following a string of launches, Oppo’s latest addition to its smartphone line-up, the Oppo A5, has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a textured back panel with glass protection and similar features that its siblings offer. The Oppo A5 is priced at Rs 14,990 and is available online and in offline retail stores.
Oppo A5: Specifications
The Oppo A5 features a 6.2-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1520x720. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 87.9% and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The front of the device is protected by a 2.5D curved glass panel.
Powering the Oppo A5 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz that is paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The device is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.
In the camera department, the Oppo A5 has a horizontally placed 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. The primary camera has an aperture of f/2.2 while the secondary camera has an aperture of f/2.2. It features beatification and AI modes, much like its siblings, to enhance pictures. On the front, the Oppo A5 comes with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture that is capable of recognising 296 facial points. Oppo likes to this ‘Beauty Technology 2.0’.
Connectivity options on the Oppo A5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is available in blue and red colour variants.
Going by Oppo A5’s pricing, it seems it has been pitted against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Vivo Y83, Samsung Galaxy J6, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.
