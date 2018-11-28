Realme U1 launch today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Realme U1 will feature the same dewdrop notch found on the Realme 2 Pro.

Chinese handset maker Realme is set to launch a new smartphone in India, the Realme U1. The launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30 pm today. The phone made the headlines for being the first smartphone ever to be powered by a MediaTek’s flagship Helio P70 processor.

A tweet by Realme claims that the Helio P70 has higher benchmark scores than its competitors. According to the photo, the Helio P70 has a total AnTuTu Benchmark v7 score of 145021. It also states that it has a higher score than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and Huawei’s Kirin 710, which have total scores of 115611 and 139974 respectively.

Redmi Note 6 Pro and Note 5 Pro both run the Snapdragon 636 processor, while the Honor 8X and Huawei Nova 3i run the Kirin 710 SoC. It is clear that Realme wants to tell you that the phone can not only give a tough time to the smartphones of its category but also that it punches above its weight.

Apart from the processor, Realme also highlighted the powerful selfie camera on the Realme U1 which can work in harsh backlight conditions. The Realme U1 will also sport the same dewdrop notch found on the Realme 2 Pro. The phone will also be an Amazon exclusive product.

Realme hasn’t revealed any other details online, but it will be safe to assume that phone will feature a similar design language to the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme U1: How to watch the live stream

The launch of Realme U1 will be live streamed on Realme’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles. You can view the live stream either by clicking on the links or viewing the embedded link below.