Malwares focus on Wi-Fi and cryptocurrencies

New Delhi: Newer malware are targeting more than just your phone or PC, according to the ‘Threat Landscape’ report by Fortinet, a US-based cybersecurity company. Roaming Mantis is considered very sophisticated among the recent threats. Researchers at online security firm Kaspersky Labs say it is a fast evolving phishing malware is now targeting Android and iOS users and has been rewritten in 27 international languages. It infiltrates vulnerable Wi-Fi routers by hijacking and modifying the DNS (domain name server) settings and subsequently re-routes all web traffic through rogue servers.

McAfee Labs’ Threat report for Q1 2018, suggests the total number of malware threats doubled from Q1 2017 to Q4 2017.

China-based security company, 360 Total Security, has detected a malware called WinstarNssmMiner. It targets Windows PCs to mine a cryptocurrency called Monero. In three days, the malware is believed to have affected 500,000 users across the world.