Malwares focus on Wi-Fi and cryptocurrencies

Newer malware like Roaming Mantis and WinstarNssmMiner are targeting more than just your phone or PC

Last Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 04 28 PM IST
Abhijit Ahaskar
McAfee Labs’ Threat report for Q1 2018, suggests the total number of malware threats doubled from Q1 2017 to Q4 2017. Photo: iStock
New Delhi: Newer malware are targeting more than just your phone or PC, according to the ‘Threat Landscape’ report by Fortinet, a US-based cybersecurity company. Roaming Mantis is considered very sophisticated among the recent threats. Researchers at online security firm Kaspersky Labs say it is a fast evolving phishing malware is now targeting Android and iOS users and has been rewritten in 27 international languages. It infiltrates vulnerable Wi-Fi routers by hijacking and modifying the DNS (domain name server) settings and subsequently re-routes all web traffic through rogue servers.

McAfee Labs’ Threat report for Q1 2018, suggests the total number of malware threats doubled from Q1 2017 to Q4 2017.

China-based security company, 360 Total Security, has detected a malware called WinstarNssmMiner. It targets Windows PCs to mine a cryptocurrency called Monero. In three days, the malware is believed to have affected 500,000 users across the world.

First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 03 59 PM IST
