Light apps save data and space on your smartphone, but do they remain light for long?

The trend of ‘lite’ apps for phones has picked up steam since Facebook launched Facebook Lite in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Thin is in. Well, at least in the app world. Last month, for instance, Facebook launched Instagram Lite—a slimmed-down version of its photo-sharing app, Instagram. It was especially designed for developing economies like India where mobile coverage is patchy and unreliable.

The company claims that Instagram Lite consumes less space on your device, uses less data, starts faster and yet sports almost all features that the regular Instagram app has. The only things you can’t do with the lighter version (under 1 MB as compared to the 84 MB Instagram) are post videos and send direct messages.

The trend of “lite” apps for phones has picked up steam since Facebook launched Facebook Lite in 2015. At under 10MB, Facebook Lite’s appeal lies in its ability to reduce data consumption without compromising on the features that a full Facebook app (which can take up more than 500MB in storage) offers. The app saves data by downloading new photos and posts on user request and videos only auto play on Wi-Fi, not on mobile data—features that help many data users in developing countries.

By 2017, Facebook Lite had 200 million monthly active users.

That paved the way for the launch of Messenger Lite, aimed at users with old, or entry-level smartphones and optimized to work on slow internet networks, much like the Facebook Lite app. The Messenger Lite comes in at under 10MB, making it fast to install and quick to start up and takes up under 34MB when up and running, which is more than 150MB less than the full-fat version of Facebook Messenger.

Messenger Lite offers core messaging capabilities such as sending text, photos, links and audio calls to people with either Messenger Lite or Messenger.

Other lite apps include Twitter Lite, Skype Lite and Google’s stripped-down versions of Google Maps and YouTube among other lighter Go apps.

Google built Maps Offline for motorists in India, who could not afford the data for navigation while they drive, but now the feature is used across the world.

Similarly, YouTube Go helps YouTube users save and watch videos smoothly in poor connectivity.

The Go app also allows them transparency and control over how much data they consume on videos by letting them preview videos first and choose the video’s file size before saving it offline to watch later.

Ironically, lite apps don’t stay light as companies tend to add more data consuming features gradually.

For instance, this March, Facebook introduced video chat to its Messenger Lite app for Android, making it at par with the full-featured Messenger.

If companies do not stop loading new features into these lite apps, the lighter apps will eventually get fat again.