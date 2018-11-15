OnePlus beats Apple, Samsung in premium smartphone market

In the Rs 29,000 plus (USD 500) price segment, OnePlus clocked its highest ever shipments in the second quarter of 2018-19, according to IDC

New Delhi: Riding on the success of its OnePlus 6 model, Chinese smartphone manufacturer has beaten rivals Samsung and Apple to become the No. 1 smartphone maker in the premium segment, according to a market report released today. The IDC report said in the Rs 29,000 plus (USD 500) price segment, OnePlus clocked its highest ever shipments in the second quarter of 2018-19.

In the premium end of the smartphone market with models priced above Rs 36,000 (USD 500), OnePlus climbed to the leadership position at the back of OnePlus 6, surpassing Samsung and Apple in the quarter ending October.

“With its dedicated community building activities and high decibel promotional activities on social media platforms, the vendor has been gradually scaling up in volumes. The newly launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were unable to create much demand in the opening quarter due to its high pricing in the India market,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Channel Research, IDC India, said.

In the overall smartphone market in India, which grew by 9.1% on a year-on-year basis in terms of the number of units shipped, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi grew to a new high by selling 11.7 million units on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro series and refreshed Redmi 6/A/Pro portfolio.

Xiaomi also made an aggressive entry in the mid-premium segment of US$300 to US$500 with its Poco series, targeting upgraders with the experience of a flagship at pocket-friendly price.

Top smartphone companies in India:

1. Xiaomi: The Chinese smartphone company increased its market share to 27.3% with its top selling models Redmi 5A and Note 5 Pro. Together alone, the two models sold more than 5 million units in two consecutive quarters and helped Xiaomi retain its No.1 position.

2. Samsung: Having retained the second position, Samsung is facing increasing threats from other Chinese smartphone sellers like Xiaomi, vivo and Oppo. Samsung’s infinity series model Galaxy J6, Galaxy J2, J8, J4 and the recently launched Android Go Model Galaxy J2 core got average response in the market.

3. Vivo: It has strengthened its No.3 position in the market with a share of 10.5% on the back of the newly-launched Y81 and Y83 Pro models besides Y71 and the recent flagships - V11 and V11 Pro.

4. Micromax: The smartphone manufacturer is now back in the top 5 list after declining for about two years. Micromax, in partnership with Reliance Jio, had won a state government tender with the Chhattisgarh government to supply smartphones to underprivileged women and students.

5. Oppo: The newly launched F9 and F9 Pro were unable to create much demand. However, Oppo is gaining attention for its high-end flagship devices like Find X.