How Amazon’s Alexa can help increase productivity at work

Amazon’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant Alexa sits inside the Echo line-up of smart speakers. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Amazon’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, Alexa, provides good company. It sits inside the Echo line-up of smart speakers and can tell you the latest news, search information for any query online, play your favourite music, control smart home gadgets, connect with popular third-party apps to order food or book a cab, get you the latest sports scores, ask it to tell you a joke, control Netflix streaming on the TV or even play a trivia game—all on the basis of what you tell it via voice commands.

The Alexa-powered Echo speakers are equally adept at being used for productivity tasks at work, here is how you can set this up to work for you.

“Alexa, set an alarm for tomorrow at 7am”

Getting up in the morning is the first step towards a genuinely productive day. Call out to Alexa to set up an alarm. Alexa is smart enough to manage every single alarm you have ever set, which means you can revisit those later by asking “Alexa, what are my alarms?”, asking it to turn off a particular alarm and even turn off all alarms in one go.

“Alexa, tell me the news”

Staying updated with what is happening in the world is critical for professionals, even more because their job demands it. Alexa will read out the latest updates from around the world, as you go about your daily morning chores.

“Alexa, remind me to…”

Simply tell the virtual assistant to remind you about something you are supposed to do, call someone, reply to an email or just about anything else, at a specific time on a specific day.

Get your calendar sorted

Alexa can integrate with Google Calendar, Apple iCloud, Office 365, and Microsoft Outlook calendars. Call out to Alexa to add a meeting or schedule to the calendar, or to read out your meetings.

Just drop in

If you and your colleagues have Echo Spot devices, there is a feature called Drop In that lets you do a video call with each other without having to dial a call. For more security, this can only be done for contacts you approve in the Alexa app.