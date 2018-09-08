Moto G6 Plus to launch on September 10: Expected price, specifications

The Moto G6 Plus’ international variant sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and 4GB RAM. (Picture for representative purpose only)

Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally announced the launch of the much awaited “Plus” variant of the Moto G6, after teasing it for nearly a month. Motorola will launch the Moto G6 Plus on Monday, September 10. The existing versions, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched in April this year. The G6 Plus is expected to sport a larger display, faster processor and more RAM than the original G6 and G6 Play.

In the teasers, Motorola has revealed that the phone will come with smart dual rear cameras, low light photography and 6GB RAM. It has also revealed that the G6 Plus will come with Google Lens integration, camera modes like Spot Colour, Portrait Mode, Selective Black and White, Landmark Recognition along with Face Unlock, 18:9 Max Vision Display, and TurboPower Charging.

Moto G6 Plus: Expected pricing

The Moto G6 Plus has already been unveiled in Mexico and Europe and has been priced at €299 (about Rs 24,500). Motorola has not revealed the price in India yet but you can expect it to cost between Rs 18,000 – Rs 25,000.

Moto G6 Plus: Expected specifications

The Moto G6 Plus’ international variant sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2160x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It is paired with 4GB RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 3,200mAh battery.

At the back of the Moto G6 plus is a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup along with 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.