Realme becomes 3rd largest smartphone brand in India in 6 months: Report

New Delhi: Within just 6 months of its launch, Chinese smartphone brand Realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is now India’s third largest smartphone phone brand, according to a market report released today. Research firm Counterpoint said during the Diwali festive season sales, which ran from October 9 to November 8, the newly launched online-only smartphone brand, Realme, posted a record performance for any new brand in India.

“Realme immediately captured 9% share, jumping to third spot in overall sales volume performance and also became the second largest in the online segment with 18% share. Huawei also had a strong performance in the online segment while Vivo performed exceedingly well in offline channels,” Counterpoint’s associate director Tarun Pathak said.

India’s top three smartphone brands captured 57% of the festive season sales volumes dominated by Xiaomi (29%), Samsung (19%) and Realme (9%), according to the market study.

If festive season sales are to be considered, Realme is now India’s third largest smartphone brand in volume terms. The smartphone market is led by Xiaomi in India.

Realme had started off as a sub-brand of Oppo but was spun off into an independent company that launched its first phone in India, Realme 1, in May 2018. It soon followed up with Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. The Chinese brand launched its 5th smartphone, Realme U1, in India today that will be sold exclusively on Amazon from 5 December with prices starting from Rs 11,999.

The Indian smartphone market continues to be dominated by Xiaomi, which has now widened the gap with Samsung.

Counterpoint’s senior analyst, Hanish Bhatia said emerging brands such as OnePlus, Poco, Asus and HMD Nokia also registered strong performance during the festive season due to new launches.

“Meanwhile, Apple’s new iPhones had a relatively lukewarm response for new and older models compared to the rest of the brands,” he said.