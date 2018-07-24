What is new in Honor 9N and where it stands in the affordable segment

Honor 9N will be available in the market on Flipkart from July 31 in three variants.

Huawei is upping the ante in the budget segment with trendy-looking smartphones which look more premium than what they cost. The recently announced Honor 9N is a case in point. It will be available in the market on Flipkart from July 31 in three variants. The 3GB+32GB version will cost Rs 11,999, the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and 4GB+128GB model will cost Rs 17,999.

Design: Available in four colour options— Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue—the Honor 9N comes with glass back finish. The front panel packs in a 5.8-inch display with an Apple iPhone X-like cut-out called “notch” at the top and a very thin bezel below the screen. The display offers a healthy resolution of 2,280x1,080p and wider than usual aspect ratio of 19:9.

Power: The Honor 9N runs on Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, which powers several Huawei smartphones including the Honor 7x and Honor 9i. Honor 9N has a dedicated i5 Co-processor, on the lines of Apple iPhones, to handle tasks such as GPS tracking, counting step and measuring distance. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery, which is a bit less compared to rivals.

Camera: For selfie enthusiasts the Honor 9N has a 16-megapixel front camera. For regular shots there is a 13 megapixel camera on back while for enhancing depth in images there is an additional 2-megapixel camera next to it. Dual cameras are very common even in budget segment and do not always translate into better quality pictures.

Software: The Honor smartphone runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with a layer of Huawei’s custom interface called Emotion UI over it. It comes pre-loaded with a bunch of special features such as the Ride mode which can automatically answer or disconnect a call when a user is riding a motorcycle. Samsung offers a similar feature called S Bike mode in its budget smartphones. There is a Party mode which allows users to sync up to 7 devices together and play the same music on all smartphones simultaneously.

Competition: At the current price point, the Honor 9N is likely to be pitted against with the Xiaomi Note 5 Pro (starts at Rs 14,999) and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (starts at Rs 10,999). The duo offer bigger (6-inch) screen with almost similar resolution, dual cameras and bigger battery. They also come in eye-catching colours and run on equally formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset with up to 6GB RAM.