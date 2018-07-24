What is new in Honor 9N and where it stands in the affordable segment
Honor 9N offers a notch but comes with a smaller screen compared to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and ZenFone Max Pro M1
Huawei is upping the ante in the budget segment with trendy-looking smartphones which look more premium than what they cost. The recently announced Honor 9N is a case in point. It will be available in the market on Flipkart from July 31 in three variants. The 3GB+32GB version will cost Rs 11,999, the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and 4GB+128GB model will cost Rs 17,999.
Design: Available in four colour options— Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue—the Honor 9N comes with glass back finish. The front panel packs in a 5.8-inch display with an Apple iPhone X-like cut-out called “notch” at the top and a very thin bezel below the screen. The display offers a healthy resolution of 2,280x1,080p and wider than usual aspect ratio of 19:9.
Power: The Honor 9N runs on Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, which powers several Huawei smartphones including the Honor 7x and Honor 9i. Honor 9N has a dedicated i5 Co-processor, on the lines of Apple iPhones, to handle tasks such as GPS tracking, counting step and measuring distance. The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery, which is a bit less compared to rivals.
Camera: For selfie enthusiasts the Honor 9N has a 16-megapixel front camera. For regular shots there is a 13 megapixel camera on back while for enhancing depth in images there is an additional 2-megapixel camera next to it. Dual cameras are very common even in budget segment and do not always translate into better quality pictures.
Software: The Honor smartphone runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) with a layer of Huawei’s custom interface called Emotion UI over it. It comes pre-loaded with a bunch of special features such as the Ride mode which can automatically answer or disconnect a call when a user is riding a motorcycle. Samsung offers a similar feature called S Bike mode in its budget smartphones. There is a Party mode which allows users to sync up to 7 devices together and play the same music on all smartphones simultaneously.
Competition: At the current price point, the Honor 9N is likely to be pitted against with the Xiaomi Note 5 Pro (starts at Rs 14,999) and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (starts at Rs 10,999). The duo offer bigger (6-inch) screen with almost similar resolution, dual cameras and bigger battery. They also come in eye-catching colours and run on equally formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core chipset with up to 6GB RAM.
