OnePlus 6 Back to School offer starts today: Discounts and cashbacks on the smartphone, accessories

With the Back to School offer, OnePlus intends to make its products more accessible to college students.

Nearly a week after OnePlus 6 went on sale in Amazon Prime Day, the smartphone is back on another offer. The OnePlus 6 ‘Back to School’ offer kicks off today and will be on till July 30. Students can avail a cashback of ₹1,500 on HDFC debit and credit cards with an added benefit of zero-cost EMI. Additionally, OnePlus accessories, including silicone and flip-cover cases, are also on a 20% discount. The offer is available on Amazon.in, Oneplus.in and exclusive offline channels.

With this offer, the company intends to make OnePlus products more accessible to college students. During the launch of the smartphone in Mumbai, OnePlus also announced a six-month “Student Ambassador Program” in an attempt to increase student engagement.

The OnePlus 6 offers top-of-the-line specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with a choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage (the Avengers Edition is available only in 256GB). On the front, it is lit up by a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a notch and a resolution of 1080x2280 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset comes in four colour variants: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and the recently launched Red Edition.

To click photos you have a 16MP + 20MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation and a 16MP front-facing camera with ‘Portrait Mode’.

The OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OnePlus’ OxygenOS on top and is powered by a 3,350mAh battery with Dash Charging.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 Mirror Black (6GB RAM/64GB ROM) starts at Rs 34,999 while all other colour variants, including the Red Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, are selling at Rs 39,990.