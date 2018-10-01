Airtel adds Rs 181 pack with 3GB data per day to its complicated portfolio

3GB of data per day amounts to 42GB throughout the validity period and with the per GB cost of Rs 4.3, it is one of the cheapest prepaid packs in the market. Photo: Hemant Mishra, Mint

In its diverse line-up of prepaid packs, Airtel is now offering a new plan in select telecom circles. Priced at Rs 181, the plan provides 3GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for 14 days. This amounts to 42GB throughout the validity period and with the per GB cost of Rs 4.3, it is one of the cheapest prepaid packs in the market that offers 3GB of high-speed data per day. The plan is available in select circles in North India which include New Delhi.

The plan is pitted straight up against Jio’s Rs 198 plan that offers 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMSes per day, along with subscription to Jio’s suite of apps that includes JioMusic, JioTV, MyJio, JioCloud and JioCinema. The difference between the two plans is that the latter provides more value for a longer duration of 28 days, taking the data benefits to 56GB throughout the validity period.

With this offer, Airtel has now has an intricate and evenly spread data pack portfolio. Airtel has launched several plans lately, which include Smart Recharge plans of Rs 25, Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245 along with higher capacity plans of Rs 168, Rs 289, Rs 97 and Rs 419.

The issue with Airtel plans is mainly the region of availability—many of them aren’t available on a pan-India basis, and are limited only to a few select circles, unlike Jio’s plans.