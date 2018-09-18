Realme 2 Pro trailer reveals teardrop notch, thinner bezels, no diamond cut design

The Realme 2 Pro might come with a teardrop notch, much like its cousin—the Oppo F9 Pro.

Realme announced the arrival of Realme 2 Pro a few days ago. Now that it’s confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on September 27, Realme has put out a new teaser for the phone. The Realme 2, the successor to the Realme 1, was launched recently in August. We found out the smartphone was more of a variant to the Realme 1 rather an update; you can find out more about that here.

Realme 2 Pro: What to expect

The first look at the teaser reveals two things—a teardrop notch has been added at the front, replacing the eyebrow and the diamond cut design at the back of the phone has been removed. A closer look reveals that the phone has received a some subtle design overhauls. The display has been pushed further to the bezels, the fingerprint scanner at the back is now more circular than oval and the phone retains the headphone jack and the MicroUSB port at the bottom.

Realme hasn’t revealed any other hardware specifications of the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro: What we want

The Realme 2 came with upgrades in terms of design and battery, but made a compromise on a high resolution display and fast processor. To truly earn the “Pro” moniker, Realme needs to add a punchier processor and a Full-HD display in the Realme 2 Pro, which may be possible as it doesn’t have to be a sub Rs 10,000 phone anymore.

Realme 2: Specifications

The Realme 2 is lit up by a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display on the front with resolution of 1520x720. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass. The back of the phone features the same diamond cut design that its predecessor Realme 1 had. However, it comes with a more refined finish this time.

Powering the Realme 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two variants -- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 2 runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s ColorOS running atop. There is no word on any Android Pie update in the future.

To click photos, Realme 2 sports a a 13MP+2MP horizontally placed dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual VoLTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.

Realme 2 comes in three colour variants – Red, Black and Blue.