Back button hijacked by a dodgy site? Chrome will soon have a fix for that

Three new code changes have been discovered in Chromium’s source code which allows the browser to know whether or not a history entry is legitimate.

Consider this scenario: You are out there browsing the web, minding your own business and then you open a dodgy website which won’t let you get out no matter how many times you hit the ‘back’ button. The only option now is to close the tab and after doing that you lose the track of the string of websites you previously visited.

This issue, called “history manipulation”, has been on Google’s radar for quite a while now and will soon receive a much needed fix, states 9to5Google, a website which keeps a track of all the latest updates of Google products.

History manipulation takes place when a website inserts multiple dummy pages into your browser’s history, as a result of which even multiple hits on the back button are useless.

According to 9to5Google, three new code changes have been discovered in Chromium’s source code which allows the browser to know whether or not a history entry is legitimate. A series of Chromium code changes allows the browser to flag pages that have been added to the back/forward history without the user’s intention and then skip them when the user hits the back button. The questionable pages are then sent to Google for analysis.

Chromium is the beta version of Chrome where new features are tested for bugs before they are finally implemented in the final build of Chrome.

Chrome has been implementing several features lately to protect users from questionable behaviour on the internet, such as warning users about a shady website or if a site could land them in a possible phone billing subscription scam.