Seven gadgets you can buy abroad

The electronic market in India, barring smartphones, is still not compelling enough for major tech companies to rush in their new products at the same time they are being released in US or UK. Microsoft’s Xbox One X was released in US in August 2016, but arrived in India in October 2017. Amazon’s Echo speakers came to India, 11 months after they were released in the US. Here are some of the gadgets that you can consider on your next trip abroad:

Nintendo Switch

$299 (Rs19,197)

Nintendo Switch is a hand-held gaming console with a 6.2-inch (1,280x720p) screen and detachable controllers, called Joy Cons. One can play on the go as it is compact in size and weighs just 299g. When connected to a TV via HDMI, Switch can deliver a proper console-like experience at a slightly higher resolution of 1,920x1,080p, with the joy cons doubling up game controllers. It is powered by Nvdia’s custom Tegra processor with 4GB RAM, 4310mAh battery and offers 32GB internal storage with the option to add 2TB via SD cards.

New Razer Blade

Starts at $1,899 onwards (approximately Rs1,21,792)

The New Razer Blade refutes the notion that gaming laptops have to be thick and bulky. This premium metal chassis weighs just 1.8kg light and is 17mm thick. Razer has managed to keep the size in check by embracing a 14-inch display, but has packed it with an impressive resolution of up to 3,840x2,160p. Inside the metal chassis lies Intel’s powerful 7th Gen Core i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia’s GeForce 1060 (6GB) Graphics.

Nvidia Shield TV

$ 199 (approximately Rs 12,774)

Nvdia Shield TV is a smart TV box running genuine Android OS, which can extend those capabilities to an ordinary TV. It supports 4K HDR format which means you can run 4K videos from Netflix at a refresh rate of 60 fps. The entry level variant offers 16GB storage, while the more expensive comes with 500GB storage. The Shield is powered by Nvdia Tegra X1 processor with 256core GPU and 3GB RAM, which makes it powerful enough for gaming as well. It runs Android 7.1, supports Google Assistant and has Google Play Store to let users download new apps and games.

Nest Cam Indoor

Starts at $199 (approximately Rs12,774)

Nest Cam Indoor is a smart camera which allows users to keep an eye on their home and family on their smartphone screen while they are away at work or running an errand. The camera is compact in size and has a magnetic stand which allows it to be fixed at the top of a shelf or a wall without being too conspicuous. The camera can record videos in Full HD (1,920x1,080p) and can cover an entire room with its 130 degree wide angle view. It can detect motion and send out instant alerts to users on their smartphone.

Apple HomePod

$349 (approximately Rs 22,397)

Apple HomePod is a smart speaker on the lines of Amazon Echo and can be controlled with voice. User can ask Siri, the AI assistant that runs on many other Apple devices, to play songs from Apple Music, set a timer and even tell your schedule for the day. It is designed like a drum with a mesh fabric draped around it. It has 6 microphones which Apple claims can detect sounds from all directions even when it is playing some music. It is intelligent enough to analyse the speaker’s location in a room and adjust the sound accordingly.

Google WiFi system

$299 for set of three (approximately Rs19,185)

A WiFi router may not be able to deliver the same static speed in all nooks and corners of a big house. This is where Google’s WiFi system can be much more effective. It works by creating a Wireless network involving three compact and trendy lolling routers. While one unit acts as the primary router while the rest have to be placed at strategic locations in the home to create multiple access points and spread the Wi-Fi signals more evenly. A set of three can cover homes with floor space of up to 4,500sq ft.

Casio ProTrek Smart WSD- F20

$500 (approximately Rs32,121)

Casio ProTrek WSD- F20 is a rugged smartwatch with military grade exterior and is waterproof up to 50 metres. It runs Android Wear 2.0, which means one can change watch faces on the circular screen and download apps including the Google Maps and games on it. It works with all Android smartphones running version 4.3 and higher and Apple iPhones with iOS 8.2 or higher. It has built-in GPS, altimeter, barometer and compass. Casio claims, it can muster up to 18 hours on one charge with GPS and the Always-on screen feature switched on.