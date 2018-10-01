How to buy a television while cutting through the jargon

Photo: Mint

When buying televisions, there are certain tips one should keep in mind and it pays to know the jargon.

Screen size

Bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better. What you’re looking for is the ideal viewing distance. A distance of 1.5-2.5 times the screen size makes the ideal viewing angle. Higher the resolution, closer you can sit. So, for a 55-inch 4K TV, you should have a viewing distance of at least 7 feet.

Resolution

The resolution is the number of pixels on the screen, those small little dots that make the actual picture on the TV. In this age, the choice should really be between 1080p/FHD and 4K. While 4K content isn’t easily available at the moment, you should buy a 4K TV if you want your device to be future ready. Many buy TVs every 5-10 years, which means there’s plenty of time for content quality to evolve. Otherwise, 1080p fits just fine. The difference between 4K and 1080p is tougher to determine than HD (720p) and full HD (FHD). In TVs under 50-inch, FHD is the best bang for your buck, while 4K makes sense only when you’re buying 50+ inch TVs.

Contrast ratio

Companies usually quote really high contrast ratios. You could look at numbers like 1000:1 contrast ratio or 10000:1. However, the best way to determine this is to go to a store and actually see a TV in action.

Instruct the salesman to take the TV off the demo mode, so you can see the actual picture quality. Take your own content on a USB stick if you will.

Refresh Rate

It is the number of times a picture is shown on the screen. Movies and videos are basically moving images, meaning the higher the refresh rate, better the video feels. Higher refresh rates are not necessarily better—they can sometimes feel unnatural or too smooth. The sweet spot is 60 hertz (Hz), which TV specs will tell you. If you see jargon like “effective refresh rate of 60Hz”, don’t buy that TV. If you’re a gamer, a 120Hz refresh rate is also a good choice. An effective refresh rate of 120Hz isn’t bad either. Effective refresh rate means the TV’s display panel doesn’t natively support that refresh rate, but the manufacturer uses software to enhance the rate.