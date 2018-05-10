Digital tech can add $1 trillion to economy in 10 years: SAP’s Deb Deep Sengupta

Deb Deep Sengupta, president and MD of SAP India, at the Mint Digitalist Forum 2018 in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Digital technologies can lead to economic value addition of close to $1 trillion over the next 10 years or so, said Deb Deep Sengupta, president and managing director (MD) of SAP, Indian subcontinent, in his welcome address at the Mint Digitalist Forum 2018 by SAP in Mumbai. “We are all living in that world and the pace of digital is only going to accelerate,” he said.

One of the most important aspects of digital today, according to Sengupta, is how to take it to the remotest part of the country and how to “empower every Indian” with technology. “We have been working in India locally for the past two decades and believe that we have played a role in nation-building along with some of our customers in the country. Today, more than 70% of the country’s GDP and more than 50% of corporate taxes are touched by an SAP system,” he added.

Sengupta gave some examples of SAP’s involvement. “Most of the Maharatna companies have been working with us not only to become globally competitive but also to be best-run businesses. We have been helping our customers who support critical infrastructure such as airlines, airports, railways and ports to provide more efficient services. We have also been working with some of the companies here to help India be self-reliant in energy, including companies in power generation and distribution,” he said. In Mumbai, among others, SAP has been working with the municipal corporation to provide services digitally to the citizens.

Over the past few years, according to Sengupta, SAP has looked at the possibilities of taking digital technologies to the grass root levels. “We have launched a few programmes to see how technology can impact and help improve people’s lives. For instance, we worked with the dairy producers to see what positive impact the technology can have on farmers,” he told the audience at the forum.

Last year, SAP India launched a programme called ‘Code Unnati’, in partnership with customers such as ITC Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, with the objective of providing “not only digital literacy but also employment opportunities”, said Sengupta.

Taking cognizance of the millions of small entrepreneurs and “lots of start-ups” working in the Indian economy, Sengupta pointed out that SAP India has joined hands with the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to introduce a programme called Bharat ERP that aims to train 30,000 young entrepreneurs across the remotest parts of India.

“Similarly, we have been working across the region in Asia-Pacific as well as in India to bring leading-edge technologies to the healthcare industry at affordable costs. In India, we have been working on projects such as cancer research and clear vision,” said Sengupta. One of the key things that people at SAP India believe in, according to him, is not just working for their profession but also “working to give back to the society” as well.

He shared some stories of digital enabling inclusive growth in various parts of the country. In one story, two sisters from Pipla village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan—daughters of a daily wage labourer—were able to learn coding under the Code Unnati programme and even get jobs within months.

Another story was about placing a mobile computer lab in a village and exposing the children to hands-on computer education. In another instance, the weavers of Pochampally in Telangana were provided an e-commerce platform, as well as marketing and cataloguing support, to enable them to carry on and expand their art.

“We also put together workshops in partnership with policymakers, industry and the academia to look at a few ideas to foster new thinking, innovation and collaboration in four areas: digital literacy, start-ups in small towns, capacity building, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture,” said Sengupta. He added that the company did not anticipate the response it got from “such a wide variety of audience”, and revealed that some of the ideas received were either being implemented or further being discussed.