Things you may not know you could do on your Xbox One or PlayStation

Rahul Kumar, a Noida-based techie, recently discovered that he could change the wallpaper of his Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) from the default blue to any high-resolution image of his choice. All he had to do was create a folder named “Images” in the USB (Universal Serial Bus) drive connected to his console, and load the images he wants to use.

Changing wallpaper: The directory has to be created by connecting the drive to a personal computer before it’s plugged back into the PS4. You then go to Settings -> Themes -> Select Theme -> Custom -> Select Image -> USB Storage Device and select the image. The feature works on both the PS4 variants running system software 5.50.

Playing Amazon Music: Sony and Microsoft regularly update their consoles adding new features to let users do more fun things on them. For instance, this month’s update to the Xbox One adds the Amazon Music app to it, letting Amazon’s Prime subscribers play music via the console.

The feature is currently limited to users in the US, but is expected to roll out in other countries soon.

Voice control: The November update has added the option to use a mouse and keyboard, allowing greater precision while gaming on the Xbox One—it works with Fortnite and Warframe as of now. Xbox users can use Microsoft’s voice assistant Cortana or an Alexa-enabled speaker to launch games/apps, switch on/off, scroll up/down, adjust volume, capture screenshots and clips with voice commands. This was a part of the November update, and is currently available to users in the US and the UK.

Motion sensors: Sony, on the other hand, lets users type with their controller in ways other than pointing and clicking. You can use the motion sensors of the PS4 to navigate smoothly between letters and press X to type on the virtual keyboard. For faster typing, users can swipe on the touchpad and click on it when the pointer is on a letter.

Multitasking: For users who like to multitask, the PS4 provides the option to switch between the last two applications you used by pressing the PS button twice. This allows users to play games and access native PS4 apps, such as the PS4 browser, PS Store, PS Video and Capture gallery at the same time.

In homes with more than one gamer, the PS4 has the option to create separate profiles and protect them with a four-digit pin. Users can login by typing the pin or they can use their face to login by simply looking at the PS4 camera (₹6,250). Users can register their faces as the password in Login Settings-> Face data management.

Unlimited storage: Running 4K games not only requires a lot of power and bandwidth (when playing online), but also takes up more disk space. Some 4K titles such as Forza Motorsport 7 occupy 100GB of space on the Xbox One. What many users don’t know is that they can plug in any USB 3.0-based external storage to the Xbox One and store as many 4K games as they want.