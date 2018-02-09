Apps to follow Winter Olympics 2018

India is participating in two events and has sent two athletes for Luge and Cross County Skiing.

The XXIII Winter Olympics 2018 start on Friday at PyeongChang, South Korea. More than 2,000 athletes from 90 countries will be competing in 15 different sports from 9 to 25 February. India is participating in two events and has sent two athletes for Luge and Cross County Skiing. In case you are interested in any of the sports in the Winter Olympics and want to stay in the loop, here are some of the apps you can download on your smartphone.

This is the official live TV app for Winter Olympics and has been published by Olympic Channel Services. Users can check event schedules, watch exclusive videos of players and teams and watch live matches right on their smartphone. To watch the 360-degree videos form the event, users will need a VR (virtual reality) headset such as Google Daydream View or Samsung’s Gear VR. The app automatically tweaks the video resolution if it detects slower networks. You can also access live feeds from the Olympic Channel on YouTube by subscribing to it.

Published by POCOG’s (the governing body which is overseeing the planning and development of the 2018 Winter Olympics), the PyeongChang 2018 app provides detailed coverage of the event. Here users can check match schedules, live updates, news and medals tally. For people who are travelling or plan to travel for the games, the app provides information on tickets, accommodation and transportation as well.

Popular sports coverage apps Eurosport is providing full coverage of the Winter Olympics. It brings in the analytical features stories and videos from experts into play, which makes it ideal for users who have no background knowledge on players, teams and rivalries involved. It tells users what to watch, which players to keep an eye on and even provides notifications before big matches.