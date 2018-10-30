OnePlus 6 out of stock online; should you get the OnePlus 6T anyway?

The OnePlus 6 has been out of stock since Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

In the last two weeks, two things have happened—the launch of OnePlus 6T and the end of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The former is successor to one of the best selling premium smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 6, and the latter saw the bestseller to go out of stock.

Amazon is gearing up for another sale during Diwali and so far it looks like it will put the OnePlus 6T in the limelight throughout the course of the sale. Which raises the question—should you upgrade to the OnePlus 6T anyway?

For starters, there will be an introductory offer on the OnePlus 6T, no doubt about that. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount when buying through ICICI Bank or Citibank cards, Jio’s Rs 5,400 cash back in the form of vouchers as well as free OnePlus Type-C Bullets. That’s quite a lot to gain.

The price of the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled tonight at 8:30 pm and we expect it to be in line with the current prices of the OnePlus 6, going by its pricing in the American market.

All looks good so far, what about the phone itself—what’s so compelling about the OnePlus 6Tto consider it over the OnePlus 6?

The screen, for instance, is pushed further to the edges, thanks to the teardrop notch. This allows it to have a marginally larger screen packed inside roughly the same overall physical dimensions. The OnePlus 6T has a 6.41 inch display while the OnePlus 6 has a 6.28 inch display. Both displays are exactly the same otherwise—Optic AMOLED with a pixel density of 402ppi. The OnePlus 6T has a better-protected screen though, as it comes with a newer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The second striking difference is the absence of a physical fingerprint scanner on the 6T. Instead, it has one embedded underneath the screen. OnePlus claims it’s nearly as fast as a physical fingerprint scanner and takes only 0.34 seconds to scan. Our past experiences with in-display fingerprint scanners haven’t been all that great, with problems ranging from finger placement and latency to an annoyingly bright light shining on your eyes late at night.

Apart from that, the design and underpinnings are exactly the same. The same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powers the 6T and it comes in three variants with configurations of 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It is also shod with the same camera configuration—back and front. You have the same optically stabilised 20MP+16MP rear clicker and 16MP selfie snapper. It does have a few tricks up its sleeve to enhance night photography, but it’s a software upgrade that will also come to the OnePlus 6 (and even older models).

While we are at the software end of things, the phone runs the second version of the Oxygen OS 9 based on Android Pie (which will also be available on the OnePlus 6). It way more polished than the first version and comes with better navigation gestures, software optimisation and digital well-being features.

The OnePlus 6T misses out on the beloved (and now overvalued) 3.5mm headphone jack, which may be a deal breaker for several people. OnePlus’ consolation of cheap Type-C Bullets may work, but it is still a separate, add-on entity which may or may not be cross-functional.