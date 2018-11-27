Google pays $1 billion to buy property near its headquarters

View Of The Googleplex Campus. Photo: Bloomberg

The Googleplex is getting bigger.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has closed a $1 billion deal for a 51.8-acre business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters. The purchase adds to a mammoth real estate expansion the company is in undertaking in both California and New York City.

A Google spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment further. The covers a larger area than the company’s existing headquarters, according to the Mercury News, which reported the deal earlier. It’s the largest real estate purchase this year in Silicon Valley, where competition for offices among tech firms is fierce.

Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale, where the company has placed its cloud-computing division. Google’s plans for a $67 million land purchase in San Jose, where it wants to build a massive new development, are facing a legal backlash.

Earlier this year, Google purchased Manhattan’s Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion to expand in New York.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)