Google pays $1 billion to buy property near its headquarters
Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale
The Googleplex is getting bigger.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google has closed a $1 billion deal for a 51.8-acre business park next to its Mountain View, California, headquarters. The purchase adds to a mammoth real estate expansion the company is in undertaking in both California and New York City.
A Google spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment further. The covers a larger area than the company’s existing headquarters, according to the Mercury News, which reported the deal earlier. It’s the largest real estate purchase this year in Silicon Valley, where competition for offices among tech firms is fierce.
Google, a major landowner in Mountain View, has recently grabbed more office space in nearby Sunnyvale, where the company has placed its cloud-computing division. Google’s plans for a $67 million land purchase in San Jose, where it wants to build a massive new development, are facing a legal backlash.
Earlier this year, Google purchased Manhattan’s Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion to expand in New York.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Technology »
- OnePlus-Amazon anniversary offers: Cashback, exchange offers, and more
- China is building a $9 billion rival to US Air Force-run GPS
- Nokia 8.1 (X7) launch on December 5, teaser hints at a new colour variant
- Xiaomi President Lin Bin shares image of Mi Mix 3 running 5G: What we know so far
- Inside the Samsung Innovation Museum
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Verloop raises $3 million from IDFC Parampara Fund, others
- 26/11 attacks: US stands with India in its quest for justice, says Trump
- IndiaRF invests $156 million in Archean Chemical
- Google pays $1 billion to buy property near its headquarters
- Mizoram elections: Open to Karnataka-type arrangement to keep out BJP, says CM Lal Thanhawla