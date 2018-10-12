Sign-in on a phone, sign-off on a desktop

The Continue on PC feature in Microsoft Edge browser, for instance, allows users to carry their web browsing session on the mobile browser of an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone to the Windows PC.

Do you know that you can begin a task on a Windows PC and complete it on a smartphone if you wish, or vice versa, without having to email the file to access it on the other device? There are many free apps that allow you to do so.

The Continue on PC feature in Microsoft Edge browser, for instance, allows users to carry their web browsing session on the mobile browser of an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone to the Windows PC. So users do not have to bookmark a webpage or email the link to themselves. However, this works only with the Edge browser on the phone.

The Photos Companion free Android app lets users share photos from an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone to a Windows PC wirelessly in a matter of seconds. But to make the photo sharing work, both devices should be on the same Wi-Fi network.

The Your Phone free Android app allows users to access text messages and reply from their Windows PC. The app also allows users to access their smartphone photos on their Windows PC. Like the Photos companion app, both devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network to work. Besides, they won’t have to keep the smartphone and PC plugged in to see the photos.

Most of the new PCs and laptop by Dell come pre-loaded with an app called Mobile Connect, which allows users to access content on the smartphone. It uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect the Windows PC and the Android device or Apple iPhone. With this app, users can not only receive and send text messages but also make phone calls.

In case a user wants to access the apps and files on their Windows PC remotely from a smartphone, they can turn to Microsoft Remote desktop (free on Android and iOS) app. However, the feature is only available with the Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise editions, which cost more than the Home edition. The feature is built into the operating system, so users have to simply enable it in the “Settings” tab and scan the QR code form the PC with the smartphone they wish to use as their remote device.

The File sharing SHAREit free Android app, which allows users to transfer files between two smartphones, can also be used to access and transfer photos, videos and files saved on a smartphone with a Windows PC. This comes in handy when one has to move large files for a better view on a bigger screen quickly. To transfer files, SHAREit creates a private wireless network between a PC and smartphone.