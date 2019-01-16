Apple releases cases with built-in batteries for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers. Photo: Apple

Apple Inc. on Tuesday released re-chargeable battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR that add several hours of battery life to the smartphones.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant previously offered a similar case for its older iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. The new cases increase talk time from 20 hours to 33 hours on the iPhone XS, 25 hours to 37 hours on the XS Max, and 25 hours to 39 hours on the XR, according to Apple’s website. The cases can also be re-charged with inductive chargers. The Smart Battery Case is also compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. With the Smart Battery Case on, the battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Centre.

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers. It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the EarPods with Lightning Connector.

The cases cost $129 and come in white or black. They’re popular with many iPhone users and contribute to Apple’s Other Products segment, which generated $4.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 31% from a year earlier.

The cases are currently available only in the US. There’s no word out on its availability in India.

With inputs from Bloomberg.