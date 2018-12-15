HP Envy x360 review: Your ultrabook doesn’t have to run on Intel’s processors

Thin and light laptops are usually expensive. The HP Envy x360 lies on the cheaper side of that segment

On first look, the HP Envy x360 (2018) reminds you of the company’s first generation Spectre laptop. It doesn’t have the gold trims of that one, but has a similar thin, metallic body that would give any premium ultrabook a run for its money.

The device weighs about 1.3kgs, but the metallic body feels extremely solid and well built. The laptop is sold with AMD’s Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 processors in India, with price tags of Rs 60,990 and Rs 74,990, respectively.

Performance

The fact that the Envy x360 runs on AMD’s new Accelerated Processing Units (APU) though makes it noticeably slower than Intel-powered counterparts.

This, in turn, makes the laptop suitable for regular word processing, web browsing and entertainment (music and movie), but it’s not going to take the heavy loads brought forth by gaming or video editing. Of course, you’re not going to play heavy-duty games on an ultrabook anyway. If it’s Asphalt 9: Legends you want, the Envy does the job.

Our test unit ran on the Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM, making for reasonably quick app launches, no slowdowns that were big enough to affect workflow, and generally decent file transfer speeds. Again, you could get a faster laptop, but the price somewhat justifies the buy in this case.

Display

Other than its design, the Envy x360 really peaks on the display front. The 13-inch, touchscreen full-HD screen is neither edge-to-edge nor top of the line, but it does the job quite well.

Colour representation is quite good and it’s bright enough, so as to use outdoors if required. If you want to watch a lot of movies on this laptop, you won’t be disappointed.

Design

Alongside its metallic body, the Envy can also be folded a full 360 degrees. That means you can prop it up in the tent mode, use in the laptop mode or as a tablet (by folding the screen completely backwards).

When flipped, the keyboard turns of automatically so that you don’t make accidental presses while using the device. The device has a touchscreen display, so you can navigate the interface using your fingers. Of course, Windows 10 still needs work when it comes to touch friendliness, unlike Android or iOS, which are designed for touch inputs.

Ports

While the Envy x360 is a thing laptop, it’s just thick enough to accomodate full-sized USB ports. You get two regular USB 3.1 ports, along with a single USB Type-C 3.1 port, and a headphone jack. While this isn’t the perfect assortment of ports we would want, ultrabooks have been known to make much bigger compromises when it comes to ports.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The keyboard and touchpad can make or break an ultrabook when it comes to usefulness. Here, HP has done just about enough to satisfy any user.

The touchpad feels a tad small, though it responds to all Windows 10 gestures well and without hiccups. It’s also sufficiently sensitive and feels good to use.

Similarly, the keyboard has the essentials — like backlit and well spaced keys. However, the key presses lack feedback, which leads to an uneven typing experience at times. This means that while there’s no big learning curve for getting used to this keyboard, nitpickers will miss the clickety-clack of typing.

Battery

While, its design, display and port availability are its strengths, battery life can be a weakness for the Envy x360. If you’re trying to run games, the laptop won’t last much longer than 3-4 hours. However, you can continuously watch 1080p movies for over 5 hours with the screen brightness turned to about 50%. For word processing purposes, the laptop runs up to about 7.5 hours.

Now, while this isn’t bad battery life per se, it’s not the best an ultrabook can offer. For a class of laptops that’s known to offer at least 10 hours battery life, this might be deemed a weakness for the Envy X360.

Verdict

For Rs. 60,999, the HP Envy x360 is a good laptop for those whose requirements are simple — typing, web browsing, watching movies. If you need something for editing software (video or photo) or other resource intensive tasks, we’d recommend looking at Intel-powered counterparts, some even from HP itself.

Thin and light laptops are usually expensive, so the HP Envy x360 lies on the cheaper side of that segment. It’s certainly worth considering.