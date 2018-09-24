Moto One Power launch in India today: Expected price, features, live stream

The Moto One Power is Motorola’s first mobile device to sport a notch.

Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone in India today, the Moto One Power. The Moto One Power was revealed at the IFA 2018 last month and it runs Google’s Oreo-based Android One operating system. The Moto One Power is basically a bigger variant of the Moto One smartphone which was also launched globally last month.

Moto One Power: Expected price

The Moto One Power is expected to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus, which come with similar set of specifications, and so Motorola will likely price the smartphone in the same bracket—between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000. The company has mentioned the phone will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Moto One Power: Full specifications

Motorola One Power is lit up by a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display. It is Motorola’s first mobile device to sport a notch. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s mid-range workhorse, Snapdragon 636, which is an octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,850mAh battery.

At the back of the phone, the Motorola One Power features a 16MP+5MP dual camera setup, while on the front it features an 8MP selfie camera.

In the software department, the smartphone runs Android One. This basically means the phone is on the priority list for receiving security and software updates on priority from Google.

Moto One Power: Live stream

The launch event of the Moto One Power will be live streamed online from 12 pm on Motorola’s YouTube and Facebook handles. You can simply click on the links to get redirected or watch it below in the embedded player to watch when it starts.