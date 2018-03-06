Choose the smart speaker for your home, to match the assistant

Apple HomePod

$349 (around Rs22,700)

Runs Apple Siri

The HomePod is just 7 inches tall, with a cylindrical design. It runs a powerful Apple A8 chip. There are seven individual audio drivers and a 4-inch woofer. The positional awareness feature directs sound so that reflections are reduced.

Harman Kardon Invoke

Rs23,990

Runs Microsoft Cortana

Microsoft’s Cortana on your Windows 10 PC may already be managing calendars, reminders, etc. Harman Kardon’s Invoke, a Cortana-powered speaker, has three 0.5-inch tweeters and a 1.75-inch subwoofer for music playback.

Amazon tiny Echo Dot is an ideal bedside accessory.

Amazon Echo

Rs4,499 onwards

Runs Amazon Alexa

The tiny Echo Dot is an ideal bedside accessory. The mid-range Echo has a 0.6-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer, and sounds great for music too. The larger Echo Plus integrates a Zigbee standard hub built in to control smart home gadgets.

Google Home, which controls smart home gadgets, has a 2-inch audio driver and dual 2-inch passive radiators.

Google Home

$49 onwards (around Rs3,100)

Runs Google Assistant

Google’s Home Mini is a 360-degree speaker. The Home, which controls smart home gadgets, has a 2-inch audio driver and dual 2-inch passive radiators. The Max has dual 4.5-inch dual-voice coil woofers and 0.7-inch tweeters.

Harmon Kardon Allure integrates Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

Harman Kardon Allure

Rs22,499

Runs Amazon Alexa

The Allure integrates Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant. The Allure has a 360-degree design, three 1.5-inch audio tweeters and 3.5-inch subwoofer, for powerful music playback.