‘Today, cloud is an entry point to achieve a business outcome’

The cloud business is one of the fastest growing businesses for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and a strategic priority as the company reinvents itself. Amit Kumar, cloud leader, IBM India/South Asia, talks about this vision and IBM’s focus on cloud for business. Edited excerpts:

How has cloud for business changed ?

Today, cloud is not about cheap storage or computing facility for an enterprise; it is an entry point for a business outcome. For example, through an IBM private cloud implementation, Westpac Bank in Australia has automated about 100 processes by digitizing the back office, middle office and front office. These processes have now been integrated, which has led to at least 30% cost reduction. More importantly, the whole process has become efficient.

There is also the flexibility of taking apps on the cloud with a click. Our cloud architecture has the ability to give you the cloud native apps on premise and the ability to integrate them to the cloud. Then there is the data story where, as Ginni (Rometty, chairperson, president and CEO of IBM) says, incumbents will become the new disruptors and the reason for that is a lot of the data in the world is with large organisations or incumbents and data is power.

What are the challenges you face in the cloud business?

It is talent. The best talent gets exported and working for global customers. That said, India as a country loves technology and the technical depth of talent is available, but what you need is a more structured and focused approach. In the cloud world this becomes more interesting because technology changes so fast that what you were selling six months ago maybe completely different from what we may be doing now.

Our teams need to have the ability to understand the business context, so we spend a lot of time coaching them on that, understanding the regulatory environment and understanding the business outcomes. The other part is scaling through partners—IBM’s cloud ecosystem will only flourish when we have both global and local partners. So we have demo set-ups, lab set-ups for them.

What is your focus on the cloud in 2018?

We want to establish ourselves as the leader in the cloud for businesses. We focus on (digitising) customer applications. Security is also a big focus area that is a boardroom conversation now. Data is the third big aspect, making sure our customers utilise their own data that is lying unused, by giving them insights through ML (machine learning), AI (artificial intelligence) and Watson (IBM’s cognitive AI system). With cloud there’s no one-size-fits-all, especially when you’re talking about big companies sitting on decades of data and investments in their existing IT (infrastructure). As companies look to gain greater control of their data in the face of tighter data protection regulations such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), IBM is building a cloud platform built for data.