Echo Dot, Echo Sub, Echo Plus launched in India: Prices start Rs 4,499

Amazon Inc. launched its all-new range of smartspeakers in India today—Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Sub.

Priced at Rs 4,499, the Amazon Echo Dot features a new speaker for crisper sound along with an new fabric design, while the Echo Plus comes with a built-in “Zigbee hub”, an upgraded speaker and a new design. The Echo plus is priced at Rs 14,999.

According to Amazon’s senior vice president of Alexa devices, David Limp, the Echo Dot also has 70% better sound.

If you’re wondering, Zigbee hub is high-level communication protocols used to create personal area networks with small, low-power digital radio, much like WiFi but only for smart devices.

If you’re into heavy bass, the Echo Sub, comes with a subwoofer to enhance low-ends in music playback on Echo devices. The Echo Sub will set you back by Rs 12,999. It is also the first wireless Echo device to feature a subwoofer. Users can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound.

The new Echo devices are available on Amazon.in for pre-order starting today. The Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month while Echo Sub will hit the market later this year.

The Echo devices come with Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5 headphone jack, so you can connect them to your home theatre or other speakers lying in your house as an extended speaker.

Global spending on smart-home devices such as speakers, thermostats and lights will hit $96 billion this year thanks to new gadgets from companies like Amazon, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, ADT Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., and falling prices, according to Strategy Analytics.

The new Echo speakers are powered by Amazon’s voice based AI, Alexa. You can read more about how it interacts with Microsoft’s Cortana here.