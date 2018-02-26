MWC 2018: Where Huawei’s ultra-thin Matebook X Pro notebook stands

The Matebook X Pro stands out due to its thin-bezel design.

The big surprise from Huawei at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the new Mateboook X Pro notebook. Successor to the Matebook X, the new notebook looks trendy with its bezel-less screen, 14mm slim form factor and aluminium body. Huawei hasn’t announced its price and time of availability in the US yet, but has provided enough low-down on the hardware and design to allow users to draw a parallel with the other premium Windows 10 notebooks such as Acer Switch 7, which will be available in the US from April 2018 at a starting price of $1,699 (approximately Rs1,07,538) or Apple’s new Macbook Pro, which is available in India at a starting price of Rs1,04,900.

The Matebook X Pro stands out due to its thin-bezel design. It has a 91% screen to body ratio, and offers a 13.9-inch screen in the form factor of a 12-inch notebook. At 1.3kg, it is lighter than many 13- to 14-inch notebooks, including the new Macbook Pro 13, but is not in the same league as the Acer Switch 7, which weighs 1.15kg, is just 8.9mm thick and has a similar thin-bezel design. The New Macbook Pro 13 also has a thin-bezel design, but a smaller 13.3-inch screen and it weighs 1.37kg.

The Matebook X Pro’s 13.9-inch screen supports multi- touch, has a gorilla glass layer for protection against scratches and offers a resolution of 3,000x2,000p, which is more than the 2,560x1,600p resolution available on Macbook Proa and Acer Switch 7’s 14-inch (1,920x 1,080p) display.

Huawei has used Intel 8th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 Gen chipsets to power the Matebook X Pro, unlike the Acer Switch 7 or the Apple Maxbook Pro which use the slightly inferior 7th Gen chipsets. Huawei has clubbed the chipsets with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD and has used Nvidia’s discreet GeForce MX150 (2GB) graphics.

Huawei has put the front camera in the keyboard and it pops up only when the user needs it. This also prevents hackers from spying on users with their notebook’s camera.

Overall, the Huawei notebook will present users with a more powerful alternative to the Apple Macbook Pro and some of the new Windows notebooks, when it hits the stores.