 Microsoft chief Brad Smith raises alarms about face recognition - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Technology

Microsoft chief Brad Smith raises alarms about face recognition

Microsoft chief Brad Smith calls on US Congress to regulate the use of facial recognition technology to protect people’s privacy and freedom of expression

Last Published: Sat, Jul 14 2018. 02 23 PM IST
AP
Brad Smith said the government should form a bipartisan expert commission over the use of facial recognition technology. Photo: Bloomberg
Brad Smith said the government should form a bipartisan expert commission over the use of facial recognition technology. Photo: Bloomberg

Redmond, Washington: Microsoft is calling on Congress to regulate the use of facial recognition technology to protect people’s privacy and freedom of expression.

It’s the first big tech company to raise serious alarms about an increasingly sought-after technology for recognizing a person’s face from a photo or through a camera.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post Friday that the government should form a bipartisan expert commission.

Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Smith says Microsoft, which supplies face recognition to some businesses, has already rejected some customers’ requests to deploy the technology in situations involving “human rights risks.”

A Microsoft spokeswoman declined to provide more details about what opportunities the company has passed over because of ethical concerns.

Smith defended the company’s contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it doesn’t involve face recognition.

First Published: Sat, Jul 14 2018. 12 32 PM IST
Topics: Microsoft facial recognition technology Brad Smith privacy freedom of expression

More From Technology »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »