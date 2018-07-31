WhatsApp rolls out group calling feature for all users: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp had announced the group calling feature at Facebook’s F8 conference earlier this May.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp officially rolled out its group calling feature globally for all users on Android and iOS on Tuesday. WhatsApp users will now be able to make group calls for audio and video.

WhatsApp had announced this feature at Facebook’s F8 conference earlier this May. The feature then rolled out for WhatsApp beta users on Android in June. While beta users could engage in group calls with non-beta users the former couldn’t make calls from their end.

How to make group video, audio calls on WhatsApp:

You will first need to make a one-on-one a video or audio call on WhatsApp.

On the top right corner, you will see an icon to add more participants to the call.

Tap on that icon and add a member to the call from your contact list.

You can choose one contact at a time from your list.

The video call will break into four mini screens of each member in the call.

Similarly, the audio call screen will show all members’ display picture on the screen.

WhatsApp also allows the receiver to add members to the group call.

The group calling feature supports up to four people simultaneously. WhatsApp users currently spend over two billion minutes on calls per day.

“Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we’ve designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions,” WhatsApp said in its blog post.