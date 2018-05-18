You will be able to order a OnePlus 6 in India next week

If you have made up your mind to buy the OnePlus 6, you’ll be able to buy one starting 22 May on Amazon.in.

The much-awaited OnePlus 6 smartphone is now well and truly official, and you’ll be able to order one for yourself in India from next week. It is the successor to the OnePlus 5T, and will be available in multiple variants. The price for the entry spec variant, which has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs34,999 while the higher spec variant, with a whopping 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will carry a price tag of Rs39,999.

If you have made up your mind to buy the OnePlus 6, you’ll be able to buy one starting 22 May on Amazon.in. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll get a first attempt at ordering a new OnePlus 6 for yourself, with access available to buy from 21 May itself. The Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant goes on sale from 29 May.

OnePlus’ own online store will also be taking orders for the OnePlus 6 variants. At present, the website listings show that the 6GB+64GB variant in Mirror Black and the 8GB+128GB variants in Mirror Black as well as Midnight Black options will go on sale in 3 days. The Avengers Edition phone will go on sale in 11 days. Incidentally, the Silk White colour option for the 8GB+256GB spec variant currently shows up as “out of stock”.

You will have the choice of the shiny Mirror Black colour, the matte finish of the Midnight Black colour or the sheer sophistication of the Silk White finish. The big difference compared with all OnePlus phone thus far, is that the OnePlus 6 will have a glass finish at the back as well—this is the Gorilla Glass 5, to be specific.

Nifty elements such as the Alert Slider (toggle it to switch between ring, do not disturb and silent modes have been retained—it’s a mystery why more phone makers have not yet implemented something on these lines in their phones.

The OnePlus 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (irrespective of whether you choose the 6GB RAM or the 8GB RAM variant), has a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display (2280 x 1080 pixels) in the 19:9 aspect ratio and with a notch at the top. The OnePlus 6 phones have a dual camera setup at the back, which combines 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.

Then there is the small matter of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition phone, which will be priced at Rs44,999—this runs the same processor with 8GB RAM, has the same display as well as camera and retains the design as the standard variants of the OnePlus 6, but this offers 256GB of storage space, also gets a Kevlar finish to the Glass back with an Avengers logo and there are goodies for Avengers fans including an Iron Man shell case.

At these specific price points, the OnePlus 6 goes into direct competition with the Honor 10 made by Huawei.