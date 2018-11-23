Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to sport a notch, new rear finish

The ZenFone Max is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. This may be paired with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage

In a tweet dated November 21, Asus confirmed that it will launch the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in Indonesia. The tweet also gives us the first look of the phone that has earlier showed up only in unofficial renders.

From the teaser, we can clearly see that the look of the phone is changed entirely—it has received a glass back and a notched display. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 came with no notch and had a matte black back.

Another thing under speculation is whether or not the M2 will receive a triple camera setup. In the teaser, Asus cut the lower half of the phone. Since there’s another marking under the dual camera module, it seems like there’s another camera hiding in there. We suspect that this is the flash module and not a third camera, since it’s not demarcated by the borders surrounding the dual camera module.

While the official word on other specifications of the phone is not out yet, leaks, rumours and renders suggest that the phone will sport a 6-inch Full-HD display, the notch of which will house the 13MP front facing camera. It is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. This may be paired with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports note-less 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160x1080, which means it has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 636 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The back of the Max Pro M1 sports a dual camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. The front of the phone has a lonesome 8MP camera.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with ZenUI running atop and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.