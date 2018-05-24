New features of Gmail you may not know

Confidential mode restricts recipients of an email from forwarding, copying, downloading or printing it.

New Delhi: Google is rolling out a new version of Gmail in batches, which can be accessed via the Web browser. While the layout has been tweaked, what really set it apart from the older version are the many hidden tools which make Gmail smarter to use.

1 Smart compose Gmail users won’t have to type each word while drafting an email. The new AI (artificial intelligence) tool called “Smart Compose” can speed up typing by suggesting a bunch of words that will complete the sentence.

2 Confidential mode restricts recipients of an email from forwarding, copying, downloading or printing it. The sender can also set an expiry date, and the email will get automatically deleted from the recipient’s inbox.

3 Unread emails feature will send reminders, just in case you may have missed out on an important mail.

4 Snooze emails you want to attend to later. These will automatically show up at the top of the inbox at a chosen time.

5 Smart reply can suggest possible replies for repetitive mails.

6 Offline support Google has added native offline support to Gmail. Users can now access their inbox without having to download a Web browser extension for it.